Logan R. Lowell, 16, of Wolcott, died unexpectedly in Johnson on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.
He was born on Feb. 3, 2004, and was living in Wolcott with his dad when he died.
Since a little boy Logan loved being outdoors, building brush and snow cabins with his brother or spending time with his dad panning for gold, walking timber jobs, and working in the woods. He loved camping, hiking, fishing, mountain biking and riding ATVs and snowmachines. He also enjoyed playing video games with his buddies.
Logan had a heart of gold. He was a young man who would wait in a doorway to hold the door for an elderly person just to see them smile. He was always willing to help anyone in need or to cheer up someone having a hard day. It was difficult to have a bad day in the presence of Logan’s kind ways.
He was a special boy who loved to love and even more, loved to be loved. Everywhere Logan went and everyone he met, people couldn’t help but like his innocent, friendly, occasionally goofy, fun personality.
As a young boy, Logan went to Laraway School where he learned so much and made many friends. Logan also became friends with the staff, teachers and even the principal, Julie. Logan went to Peoples Academy and then Lamoille Union High School where he became independent while pursuing a trade at the tech center.
Logan was doing well, when out of his control one of life’s many curveballs found him while visiting his brother, Austin, and his sister, Livy, in Alaska. Soon after returning home, Logan’s life was cut short, but live he did.
Logan is survived by his friend, father and dad, Paul-Raymond Lowell and his spouse, Holly Barbour; brother, Austin Lowell and his spouse, Jodi McAllister and their twin baby girls, Cicada and Soriah Lowell of Wasilla, Alaska; sister, Alivia Lowell of Anchorage; aunts, Maurita and husband, Ken Damms of Tennessee, Maria and husband, Justin Lucey of Echunga, Australia, and Marketa and husband, Boder Stevens of Waterville; cousins, Ashley, Josh, Keziah, Kody, Nick, Nate, Drew, Jacob and Sammie; his mother, Cherie Salls of Johnson; grandparents, JR and Linda Salls of Florida; sister, Desarea Salls; niece, Paisley Robinson, and uncle, Mark Salls and family of Hardwick.
Join the family in celebrating Logan at a celebration of life on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, from 3-7 p.m. at the Morrisville VFW. If anyone can contribute a dish of food to the celebration, it would be greatly appreciated.
Thank you all very much in this difficult time. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
