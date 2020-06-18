Lloyd A. Melanson

Lloyd Arthur Melanson, 85, of Hyde Park died June 3, 2020, at McClure-Miller Respite House in Colchester.

He was born in North Hyde Park April 6, 1935, son of Arthur Melanson and Muriel Bailey Melanson.

Lloyd was employed Bullard’s Mill in North Hyde Park. Later, he made a long commute for 27 years to Essex, where he was employed by IBM.

After retiring at age 57, he took on the job of caretaking at Lamoille View Cemetery in Johnson for the summers. He and his wife, Carol, headed for Florida for the winters.

In his younger years, Lloyd coached Little League baseball for many years. He enjoyed gardening, bowling, country music, watching NASCAR and was a huge fan of the Boston Red Sox. Lloyd was a member of the fourth degree in the Knights of Columbus.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Carol (Stancliff) Melanson; their children, Catherine Ingalls and husband Brian, Marcia Shuter and partner Russ, Dean Melanson and wife Loriel, Valerie Neal and husband Kevin, and Michael Melanson and wife Sherry; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

The family will hold a graveside service at Lamoille View Cemetery in Johnson.

In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to Lamoille Home Health & Hospice, 54 Farr Ave., Morrisville, VT 05661 (888-4651) or Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 198 Farr Ave., Morrisville, VT 05661.

Faith Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be conveyed at faithfh.net.

