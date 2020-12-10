Lloyd A. Adams (Abby), 61, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, surround by his loving family.
He was born Aug. 21, 1959, in Morrisville, the son of Alden and Mary (Mudgett) Adams. Lloyd was a 1977 graduate of Lamoille Union High School in Hyde Park. Lloyd worked many years in construction, at IBM and Johnson State College. He met many friends along the way. Lloyd enjoyed gardening, woodworking, coaching softball, going to camp and hunting with his family and friends.
He is survived by his daughters, Erica Coats and her husband, Marshall, of Johnson, and Dekota Roberge and husband, Bradley, of Derby Line; son, Skyler Adams and his partner, Emma Carlson, of Waterville; and his former spouse Loralie Adams. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Kirra Coats and Talan and Karson Roberge; sisters, Carol Hayden and her husband, Nate, of Hyde Park, and Brenda McKinney and her husband, Dennis, of Greenville, S.C.; brother, Scott Adams and wife, Michele, of Hyde Park; brother-in-law, Steve Morse of Hyde Park; and a special cousin, Sharon Hall, and her husband, Jim, of Hyde Park; and many nieces and nephews.
Lloyd was predeceased by his parents and his sister Judy Morse.
A private celebration of life is planned for the spring 2021.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
