Lise Marie Morey

Lise Marie (DeBlois) Morey, 63, of Northfield, died unexpectedly of heart failure on Friday, April 15, 2022, at Central Vermont Medical Center.
Lise was born on Jan. 11, 1959, to Nelson and Madeline (Leriche) DeBlois in Morrisville.
Lise was a loving meme, mother, aunt and best friend. She was loved, respected and adored by so many for her cheerful nature. She was always smiling and laughing.
Her greatest joy was spending quality time with her son and grandsons, and she especially enjoyed “getting lost adventures” with close family and beloved friends. Lise’s last adventure with her son, Nick, was a week-long stay at Indian Head Resort spent bonding, relaxing and laughing, as well as a ride on the Cog Railway that she enjoyed immensely.
Lise had a 29-year career with Cabot Hosiery Mills where she made lasting friendships and shared mutual love and respect with her colleagues.
Lise was predeceased by her parents, Nelson and Madeline DeBlois; and her brothers, Michel “Frenchy” DeBlois and Andre “Andy” DeBlois, both of whom she missed terribly.
She is survived by her son, Nickolas Morey and partner, Cynthia Wallen, both of Northfield; grandson, Dominic Morey and his mother, Nicole Jerry of Randolph; grandson, Zackery and his mother, Lindsay Hall of Northfield; her ex-husband, Roger Morey of Middlesex; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and family.
Lise will forever be in our thoughts and hearts.
A graveside memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Taylor Cemetery in Wolcott. A potluck reception will follow at the Wolcott Town Hall from 2-5 p.m.
The des Groseilliers Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at dgfunerals.com.
