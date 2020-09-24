Linda Marie Sayers, of Stannard, died Sept. 14, 2020.
Linda was born to Aldea and Reginald Norway on Dec. 14, 1949. She grew up working hard on the family farm in Stannard with her six brothers, Edward, Reginald Jr., Robert, Thomas, James and Paul, but often reminisced that other relatives also lived with the family. With such a full house and being the only girl taught her to be a tough cookie and stand up for herself. Even with her tiny stature, it was clear she was a force to be reckoned with.
At a family wedding, she met a handsome young man, Elmer Sayers Jr. They married in 1969 and would go on to celebrate 51 years of marriage, living only a mile from the family farm where she grew up. During their time together they shared many adventures, laughter and much love.
It was their destiny to spend a lifetime of love together. Linda enjoyed being a wife and mother. While the kids were young, she tapped into her creativity by making and decorating cakes.
Once the kids were all in school, she got a job at the Hardwick Elementary School as a special education aide. Being able to help children learn was surely her calling. She worked at several schools throughout her career, however, she spent the majority in the Barre school system. During this time, she also continued her education, taking classes and earning her associates degree. After retiring from Barre schools in 2000, she still worked in the Hardwick, Greensboro and Woodbury schools as a substitute teacher until approximately 2008.
In 2001, she started a new phase of her life when she discovered reiki. This opened her up spiritually as she advanced through the levels to master-teacher, where she would go on to teaching the energy healing modality to others. Teaching and helping people were truly her passions.
In recent years her focus was on family and when her husband was diagnosed with Lewy-Body dementia, she became devoted to his care. Even when he moved to a nursing home, she spent as much time as she could visiting, feeding and caring for the love of her life. Linda was a beautiful human being. Her smile lit up a room and she offered love and kindness to everyone — unless you did an injustice or crossed her; then she was very feisty and a force to behold.
She is survived by her husband, Elmer; their three children, Paula Lawrence of Vermont, Gregory Sayers of New Hampshire, and Eric Sayers of Texas, and their families. She is also survived by her brother, Paul Norway of Barre, and his wife Brenda.
She was predeceased by her parents and five of her brothers.
She has many cousins, nieces, nephews, eight grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren whom she adored and loved spending time with. She has lived a blessed and beautiful life and will be missed beyond words.
Following her wishes, there will be no wake or calling hours, however, her family will have a private celebration of her life. Arrangements are in care of des Groseilliers Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Lewy-Body Dementia Association at lbda.org.
