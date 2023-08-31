Linda Lou Foster

Linda Lou (Goodell) Foster, 68, died unexpectedly at her residence on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.
She was born April 8, 1955, in Morrisville, the daughter of Ransom Goodell Jr. and Hilda M. Sheltra (Goodell) Boardman.
She married Bruce Foster on Jan. 25, 1974, and raised two children. They later separated but remaining lifelong friends.
Linda lived in the Morrisville area most of her life. She was employed at Topnotch, Golden Eagle Resort and Turtle Fur.
Linda loved to visit with friends at the local VFW, crocheting, embroidering, playing cards, solving puzzles, shopping and always loved to find a good lawn sale.
Most of all she loved spending time with her children, Charlotte and Matt, grandchildren, Taylor and Maryah Putvain and the latest addition, Conner Foster. Linda’s life was full of laughter and defined by three words: faith, family and friends.
Survivors include her significant other of 22 years, Richard Kittell, who loved and stood by her side; her children, Matt Foster and partner, Stephanie Pieniazek and son, Conner Foster of Port St. Lucie, Fla., and Charlotte Foster and daughters, Taylor and Maryah Putvain of Johnson; siblings and their spouses, Albert Goodell, Ransom and special friend, Joanne Boel, Richard and Eve Goodell, Allen and Darlene Brown, Anita and Dennis Morin, Mark and Tammi Stockwell, Dennis and Edie Boardman, Brenda Judkins, Lori and Mike Dubie, and Tammy and Shaun Griffith.
Linda also leaves her sisters-in-law, Laura Whitcomb and Ruth Goodell; several aunts and uncles; and loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her parents; brothers, Roger Whitcomb and Michael Goodell; sister, Rita Boardman Patten; and a special sister-in-law, Shayne Goodell.
A graveside service for our beloved mother will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Pleasant View Cemetery in Morrisville with Chaplain Danny Granstaff officiating. Please feel free to share a story about Linda.
A reception with a light luncheon will follow the service at the Morrisville VFW from 2-4 p.m. Arrangements are with the des Groseilliers Funeral Home. Condolences and memories of Linda may be shared with the family at dgfunerals.com.
