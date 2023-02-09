Linda Lee Miller, 77, died peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in her home of Westville, N.Y., with her family by her side.
Linda was born on May 28, 1945, in Hyde Park to Delbert and Florence Draper.
After high school, Linda and her husband, Alan Miller, began their life as second-generation dairy farmers. Alan and Linda raised their two sons on the farm, passing down their generational farming expertise. Linda devoted her life to her family, and instilled light, beauty and love in everyone she met.
Linda’s pride and joy came from the fulfilling and successful lives of her most-loved sons, George Henry and John Paul. The two sons proudly carry on the passion of farming. George Henry and his son, Wesley, continue the family dairy farm now known as “George Henry’s Jerseys” in Westville, and John Paul started the successful “Bird’s Eye View” farm in Lyndonville, where he farms eggs alongside his wife, Marie Miller, and help from his children Jennifer, Jacob, Malcolm and wife, Ola.
Linda’s heart was taking in and taking care of all, from feeding and watching birds outside of her window, to nourishing flowers and plants with her extraordinary green thumb.
Linda’s generous and motherly nature made every living and non-living thing feel at home, from the stray puppies and kittens she would nurse back to life, to the antiques she would collect and display. She always made room for one more.
Each morning Linda would sit at the kitchen table with her family and share stories while sipping coffee and dunking doughnuts. Laughter and joy filled the home. After helping the boys in the barn, and feeding the calves herself, Linda would cook and have breakfast ready for her family, and any other visitors. Her family was always welcomed inside with a hot meal on the table. Linda’s home was filled with full bellies and happy people.
Linda was not only the best “Ma,” but also the best Nana. Her one and only granddaughter, Jenny, could not wait to go back-to-school shopping with Nana each summer, and then show off all her new outfits to her family. Linda taught Jenny how to write in cursive, braid her hair, blow bubblegum bubbles and make her famous homemade mac-n-cheese. Jenny’s fondest childhood moments were spent alongside her Nana.
On hot summer days, Linda would fill a cow-tub with water for her grandchildren Kevin, Wesly, Jenny, Jacob and Malcolm to play in. She would bring out popsicles and water balloons and watch with excitement as her grandchildren played.
Linda will be remembered by her bright spirit, food made with love (and lots of butter), life stories, warm essence and generous heart.
Linda is survived by her loving husband, Alan; children, George of Westville, N.Y., and John and wife, Marie of Lyndonville; grandchildren, Kevin, Wesly, Jennifer, Jacob, Malcolm and wife, Ola; great-grandchild, Kaylin; sister, Rita Phelps and husband, Dale; brother, Richard Draper and wife, Sharon; as well as beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends.
She was predeceased by her parents, Florence and Delbert; and her brother, Philip Draper.
“I love you a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck.”
A celebration of life will be held on May 27, 2023, at the family farm in New York. Please bring a dish to share.
