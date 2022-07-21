Linda J. Ring

Linda Jean Ring, 67, of Fuquay Varina, N.C., previously of Williston, took her own life on Friday, July 8, 2022, after a long battle with mental illness.
She was predeceased by her husband, Dennis Ring; sister, Polly Picknell; brother, Larry Kendell; mother, Jessica Sanderson; father, Stanley Kendall; and stepfather, Loren Sanderson.
She leaves behind her two children, Adam Ring and Finn (Steph) Ring; daughter-in-law, Danielle Ring; and numerous extended family members.
Visiting hours were held on Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Fuquay Varina, N.C.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at the Jedediah Hyde Cemetery, 344 Route 15 West, Hyde Park.
To honor Linda’s memory, her family is holding a celebration of her life at 425 Hopkins Hill Road, Hardwick, immediately following her graveside service.
Anyone who knew Linda is invited to attend these services and remember her wonderful life.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to suicide prevention in her honor. (bit.ly/3z3q8AP)
Online condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
