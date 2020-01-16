Linda Ann Cutting (Thomas), 76, of Waterville died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, after a very short illness, an aggressive form of cancer. Her brave and unwavering composure never faltered regardless of the odds. She left quietly and peacefully, surrounded by family gathered at her bedside.
Linda was born July 21, 1943, the youngest of three daughters of Chauncey H. and R. Deborah Thomas (Alderman) of Waterville. They lived in Waterville on Fox Hill Road at her grandfather Sheridan Dow’s farm. As a child, Linda spent much of her time alongside her grandfather, who instilled in her a love for the outdoors and animals of all kinds.
On Dec. 29, 1979, Linda married Duane M. Cutting, who loved and adored her and her five children. For 40 years, Duane and Linda dedicated themselves to one another at their home in Waterville. Together, they shared the responsibility of running the Maple Grove rest home, where Linda began her long and devoted career as a caregiver and was bestowed with the nickname “Captain.”
From there, Linda and her husband began a store in town known as the Neighborhood Market. Groceries, fresh meats, and a variety of other goods along with gas pumps out front made the store a convenient landmark for the town of Waterville. Linda kept busy making sure the store was spotless and that there was always a warm and friendly atmosphere for each and every customer.
Moving on from the store, Linda returned to caregiving at the Copley House in Morrisville and Second Spring in Westford. Linda prided herself in knowing that the residents’ needs were met daily. She attended seminars and skills workshops at each location to better her knowledge and broaden her horizon in care for others.
She spent her last few years at Hanley’s Market in Jeffersonville, where she tackled most of the food preparation and deli work. She was known as “Grammy” to her coworkers. She thoroughly enjoyed her work and all of her customers.
Linda enjoyed her abundant flower and vegetable gardens, along with a thriving berry patch where she spent countless hours. She loved crafting and sewing, a hobby she had treasured since her children were young. Making handmade gifts for all her family members was a joy. Quilting was her latest accomplishment. Spread throughout two Christmases, she was able to create a handmade quilt for each of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Another favorite hobby was adding to her abundant collection of decorative roosters throughout the house, something she picked up from her childhood adventures on the family farm. Out of all these talents, she loved to cook, bake and clean the most.
In addition to her hobbies, caregiving, manning the store and deli, and loving a large family, Linda and Duane somehow found time for the past 17 years to open their home to elders in need and fostering youths who were trying to find their way.
Survivors include her husband Duane and their five children, Medford, Alan and wife Danelle, Davey and wife Pattie, Rick and wife Jody, and daughter Cindy; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Ellis Stockwell Jr.; sister-in-law Captola Barup Loucks; sister-in-law Carol Barup Levandusky and husband David; sister-in-law Sally Barup Witham and husband Marvin; sister-in-law Sandra (Cutting) Machia and husband Donald; sister-in-law Shirley (Cutting) Lanpher and husband Wendall; brother-in-law Dayton Cutting and wife Juanita; and her canine companions Oakley and Shiloh.
Her first husband, Medford L. Barup, died earlier, as did his parents Clyde and Doris (Mcdowell) Barup, her parents Chauncey and Deborah Thomas, grandson Jacob L. Barup, her father-in-law and mother-in-law Mervin and Natalie Cutting, a sister and brother-in-law Diane (Thomas) and Everett Langdell, a sister Nancy (Thomas) Stockwell, and brother-in-law Orben A. Loucks.
Linda always tried to promote a strong education for the youths who attend the Laraway School in Johnson. Donations in her memory would be appreciated to Laraway Youth and Family Services, in care of the Linda Cutting Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 621, Johnson, VT 05656.
At Linda’s request, no funeral will beheld at this time. A celebration of life will be held in the spring; the date and time will be announced. To share memories and condolences: awrfh.com.