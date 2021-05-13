Linda Ann Caswell, 69, of Statesville, N.C., died Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.
Born in St. Johnsbury on Feb. 23, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Maynard “Jack” Caswell and Alice Ewens Caswell.
Linda spent 30 years working with the Vermont Department of Families Services. She was faithfully involved with the Eastern Star and Ruritan Club and was a member of Providence United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her sons, Robert Desjardins II (Christina) of Statesville, N.C., and Michael Desjardins (Lisa) of Morrisville; brother, Kenneth Caswell (Mary) of Leland, N.C.; grandchildren, Ashley Desjardins, Cameron Desjardins, Alex Desjardins and Daelyn Desjardins; great-grandchild, Sabastian; and many extended family and friends.
In lieu of any flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the American Diabetes Association or to the American Heart Association.
Services for Linda will be held at a later date with burial at the Lyndon Center Cemetery, also at a later date.
Condolences may be left online at bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
