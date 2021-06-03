Lillian M. Morey

Lillian Minnie Morey, 92, a life member of the Elmore and Wolcott communities, died peacefully on Monday, May 24, 2021, at Copley Hospital in Morrisville.
She was born Dec. 22, 1928, in Elmore, the daughter of the late Merton and Minnie (Hadley) Douglas. She attended West Woodbury public schools, later receiving her GED.
She married Walter Huntington Morey on Nov. 10, 1948. Together, they raised three children. Earlier in her life, Lillian stayed at home to care for her young family.
Later, she cared for young children and was a self-employed domestic.
Lillian was a member of the Wolcott Church of the Nazarene and a past member of the Eastern Star. She loved having her family around, gardening, feeding the birds, putting puzzles together and weekend rides with Lisa and Thad Shedd.
Survivors include two children, Robert Morey and his wife, Debra, of East Montpelier, and Roger Morey of Middlesex; a sister, Dorothy Larabee of The Manor in Morrisville; four grandchildren, Kimberly Gravel and her husband, Marcel, Donald Pronvcha, Richard Morey and Nikolas Morey; 12 great-grandchildren; as well as nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband; a son, Bernie Morey; and four siblings, Lewis Douglas, Henry Douglas, Lottie Powers and Helen Powers.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 13, 2021, in the Taylor Cemetery in Wolcott, with Pastor Ed Kish of the Wolcott Church of the Nazarene officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 198 Farr Avenue, Morrisville VT 05661.
Arrangements are in the care of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick.
