Liette France Comeau

Liette France (Lussier) Comeau, 58, died at her home in Jeffersonville on Sunday, May 1, 2022, with her family by her side.
Liette was born in St. Albans on Dec. 5, 1963, daughter of the late Berthold and Juliette (McGrail) Lussier.
Liette loved being outside with her family and beloved pets. She enjoyed playing softball, walking her dog Maple, kayaking, camping and celebrating whenever possible. She especially enjoyed any trip to the ocean and often went on tropical vacations with her husband, Joe, and very special friends, Kelly and Ray Forrest.
Liette never met a stranger; to know her was to love her.
Liette is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, Joseph Comeau; her son, Joseph Luke Comeau and fiancé, Ashley Hubbard; her daughter, Olivia Comeau and partner, Nathaniel Cummings; two brothers, Gilbert Lussier and Donald Lussier; four sisters, Carmen Gosselin, Louise Lussier, Pierrette Duman and Lucie Bessette; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins; her best friend, Kelly Lange; a cat, Lucky and her golden retriever, Maple, who was always by her side and enjoyed going on walks together.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday May 12, 2022, from 5-8 p.m. at A.W. Rich Funeral Home, Fairfax Chapel.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 13, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church in St. Albans. Inurnment will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Liette’s memory may be made to the Lamoille Area Cancer Network, P.O. Box 828, Morrisville VT 05661. (lacnvt.org)
Visit awrfh.com to share condolences and memories.
