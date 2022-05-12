Lewis Roger Billings, 92, of Hardwick died Sunday, May 1, 2022.
Lewis was born Oct. 20, 1929, in Elmore, the son of Roger and Isabel (Symonds) Billings. He worked on the family farm until he joined the U.S. Army at the age of 18. Lewis went through Airborne school and belonged to the 505th Regiment of the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, N.C. He was honorably discharged in 1950.
Lewis married Helen Bird while on furlough in June 1950 and she returned to camp with him until he was discharged in April 1952. They returned to Vermont where Lewis worked for McMahon Brothers of Morrisville, learning auto body and fender repair and painting. From 1960 to 1970 Lewis worked out of the Atlantic Station. He then built a garage at his home on West End and continued to work until he retired in 1995.
He drove a school bus and became one of the first members of the Hardwick Rescue Squad, reconstructing a hearse donated by Holcomb and used as its ambulance.
Lewis belonged to Caspian Lake Lodge #87, the American Legion Post #7 and was a post commander. He was a Shriner for many years and was a member of several units, lifetime member of the Caterpillar Club of America and received a silver pin for acts of bravery from a plane crash at Fort Bragg in 1947.
He enjoyed his family, hunting, fishing and riding his Harley.
Lewis is survived by his wife, Helen, of 72 years; a daughter, June Cleveland (Phill); sons, Mark and Max (Linda); eight grandchildren, Garrett Cleveland, Jason Billings (Karen), Monica Billings (Adam), Brock Billings (Christina), Brandy Chauvin (Marc), Brant Billings (Karina), Brooke Billings (Shane) and Braden Billings; as well as 10 grandchildren and one great grandson.
Lewis was predeceased by grandsons, Joshua Billings and Tim Cleveland.
Hours of visitation will be held at the des Groseilliers Funeral Home, 97 Church St., Hardwick, on Saturday, May 14, 2022, from 1-3 p.m. A private burial will follow.
Online condolences and memories may be conveyed at dgfunerals.com.
