Lewis B. Judkins, 84, of Johnson, died peacefully at home with family by his side on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. Lewis was born July 25, 1937, in Hardwick, the son of Clarence Judkins Sr. and Pearl Judkins.
Lewis is survived by his partner and loving wife of 40 years, Jane Thomas Judkins; his children, Sherrie Bull, Merrie Gagnon, Darrin Judkins, Jeannie Walsh and Jeremy Judkins; stepchildren, Rose Larrabee, Darlene McFarlane and Joe Poleio; his siblings, Tara Champy, Mary Lou Cooper, Russell Lamphere, Ronnie Judkins, Donna Bernadino, Cheryl Potter, Linda Dudley, Patty Allaire and Larry Lamphere; and by multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his parents, Clarence Judkins Sr. and Pearl Judkins; sister, Debbie Fellows; brother, Clarence Judkins Jr.; sons, Randy Judkins and Terry Judkins; grandson, Terry Judkins Jr.; and granddaughter, Crystal Judkins.
Lewis was a dedicated employee, having worked at Shortsleeve Mink Farm for 15 years; two years at Briet’s dairy farm; 15 years at Eden asbestos mines; and 13 years as custodian at Stowe High School.
He loved his family very much and was a wonderful, caring person. He loved talking and helping senior citizens. Lewis was also an avid hunter and loved country music.
A visitation will be held at Faith Funeral Home, 165 Brooklyn St., Morrisville on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, 1-2p.m.
Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
