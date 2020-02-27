Lester S. Adams Jr., 86, a lifelong resident of Stowe and a well-known poultry farmer, peacefully at Copley Hospital in Morrisville on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.
He was born in Morrisville Nov. 26, 1933, son of Beth (Davis) and Lester S. Adams Sr.
On April 16, 1955, he married Janet Aronson at Stowe Community Church.
Lester was a 1952 graduate of Stowe High School and continued his education at Norwich University. Drafted into the U.S. Army, Lester served his country from 1955 to 1957 and was honorably discharged from the Army Reserves in 1963.
Lester began his lifelong work in the poultry industry on the Aronson Poultry Farm in Stowe. He acquired the main farm in 1962 and the rest of the farms in the following years. He retired in 2004 after 42 years of operation.
Lester was a member of Donald McMahon American Legion Post 64 of Stowe and the National Rifle Association, and had been a past member of the Vermont Poultry Association.
In his leisure time, he enjoyed collecting antiques and military memorabilia, studying family history and genealogy, and reading about the Civil War.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Janet Adams of Stowe; their children, Jodi A. Adams of Stowe, Burman Adams of Deary, Idaho, and Brian Adams and Eric Adams, both of Stowe; grandsons Craig and Jason Mayo; great-grandchildren Henry and Millie Mayo; his sister, Andrea Adams-McKnight of Morrisville; his brothers, Winford Adams and wife Barbara of Dubuque, Iowa, and Kent Adams and wife Phyllis of Anchorage, Alaska; and nieces, nephews and extended family.
The family extends appreciation to Dr. Steven Levine, the staff at Copley Hospital, and Lamoille Home Health and Hospice for the compassion and outstanding care given to Lester.
At Lester’s request, services will be held privately for the family. Burial will be in Riverbank Cemetery, Stowe.
Donations in Lester Adams’ memory would be appreciated to the Stowe Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 730, Stowe, VT 05672, or to the Shriners Hospitals for Children (shrinershospitalsforchildren.org).
Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury is assisting the family. To send online condolences: perkinsparker.com or the funeral home’s Facebook page.