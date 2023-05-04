Leona J. Boprey

Leona J. (Rogers) Boprey, 92, of Hyde Park, and formerly of DeKalb Junction, N.Y., died on Friday, April 28, 2023, at her daughter’s home.
Leona is survived by her sons, James “Jimmy” Rogers of DeKalb Junction, and Kimball and his wife, Lynn Rogers of Kentucky; daughters, Judith Poirier of West Virginia, Pamela Rogers of New Hampshire and Karen Dupont of Vermont; a special niece, Regina “Jean” Stewart of Arizona; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her siblings, Rudolph Wade, Waneta DeFreest and Thelma Putnam.
She was born on Sept. 5, 1930, in Hancock, the daughter of the late Perley and Bertha Manning Wade. She graduated from the Vera Hanks School of Nursing in Vermont as a licensed practical nurse.
Leona married Cleo Rogers on Nov. 30, 1946. He predeceased her on Sept. 24, 2004.
She later married Harold Thomas Boprey on Nov. 24, 2008, and he predeceased her on Sept. 19, 2011.
Her last job was as a librarian for CSEP in Canton, N.Y., prior to that she was an LPN at Vermont State Hospital in Waterbury.
Leona was a prior member at the Fresh Start Fellowship Church in Rensselaer Falls, N.Y., the United Trinity Assembly of God Church in Hyde Park, and Hyde Park VFW Post 7779.
She loved music, reading, doing crossword puzzles, picture puzzles, crocheting, dancing, coloring, reading cards, bird watching and flower gardening. She shared her love of music by volunteering to play at her church, local nursing homes and senior housing.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Newport Ambulance Service, PO Box 911, Newport VT 05655; the Lamoille County Home Health and Hospice, 53 Farr Avenue, Morrisville VT 05661; or the Lamoille County Cancer Network, PO Box 828, Morrisville VT 05661.
There will be a graveside service on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at noon at the East DeKalb Cemetery, with Pastor Reginald Curtis officiating.
