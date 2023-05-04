Leona J. Boprey

Leona J. Boprey

Leona J. (Rogers) Boprey, 92, of Hyde Park, and formerly of DeKalb Junction, N.Y., died on Friday, April 28, 2023, at her daughter’s home.

Leona is survived by her sons, James “Jimmy” Rogers of DeKalb Junction, and Kimball and his wife, Lynn Rogers of Kentucky; daughters, Judith Poirier of West Virginia, Pamela Rogers of New Hampshire and Karen Dupont of Vermont; a special niece, Regina “Jean” Stewart of Arizona; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

