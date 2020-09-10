Leon S. McAllister

Leon Stanley McAllister, 76, of Hardwick, died peacefully in the comfort of his home on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, with family at his bedside.
He was born Nov. 11, 1943, in Lowell, Vt., the son of the late Stanley W. and Solange (Pion) McAllister. He attended Lowell and West Danville public schools.
He was first married to Coral Chaplin. He later married Patricia Ann Machia on Sept. 28, 1990, in Hardwick.
In his earlier years, he worked as a farm hand. He cut trees and trucked logs to the mill. He worked for Clarence Hale in the woods, and Bert Frye in Danville driving a dump truck. He later owned McAllister Trucking, hauling logs, and for more than 20 years he was employed by Salvas Paving in Stowe.
Leon was a member of the Bronson Council #1568, Knights of Columbus, and the Sons of the American Legion Post #7, both in Hardwick. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and tinkering. He was known to his family as a jack of all trades.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia “Pat” McAllister of Hardwick; children, Leon McAllister of Greenbrier, Tenn., Michael McAllister of Zebulon, N.C., Tina McAllister and partner, Denis Poirier, of Barton, Donna Blight and husband, Robert, of Greensboro, Laurie Parish and husband, Paul, of South Carolina, and Timothy Hooker and wife, Kelly, of Sheffield; 11 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; five siblings, Raoul McAllister, Wilfred “Willey” McAllister and his wife, Claudette, Russell McAllister and his wife, Cheryl, all of Hardwick, and Gloria McAllister and her husband, Richard Leidenfrost, of Crescent City, Fla; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
To honor Leon’s request, all gatherings will be private at the convenience of his family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 198 Farr Avenue, Morrisville, VT 05661.
Arrangements are in the care of Dian R. Holcomb of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, 60 Elm Street, Hardwick.
