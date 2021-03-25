Leon Arthur Burnor, 75, of Richford, died Sunday, March 14, 2021, at St. Albans Health & Rehab. He was born on June 19, 1945, son of the late Arnold and Jean (Duffy) Burnor.
Leon grew up in Jeffersonville and graduated from Cambridge High School.
He was a member of the 131st Engineers Co. Army National Guard of Vermont, serving in Vietnam.
Leon was employed as a machinist and retired from General Electric in Burlington.
Leon enjoyed being with his grandparents, whether at his grandparents “Duffy” farm, surrounded by family and friends, or with grandparents “Burnor” at their home, where together they would sit and admire the beautiful fish aquariums he spent hours maintaining.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, reading and as an animal lover spending time with his three cats.
Over the years he had been a constable and a member of the cemetery association of Belvidere.
Leon is survived by his loving, dedicated partner, Arlene Corey; his brother, Larry Burnor of Jeffersonville; his sisters, Barbara Walsh and husband, Tom, of Ocala, Fla., and Tina Flora and husband, Frank, of Cambridge; his nephew, Jaime Flora; daughter Joselyn of Fort Myers, Fla.; and aunts, uncles and cousins.
Leon was predeceased by a nephew, Dana, (Fr. Joannes Sweetser in Rome, Italy) in 2009.
Per Leon’s request his services will be private and at the convenience of his family. Memorial contributions in Leon’s memory may be made to American Diabetes Association, Vermont Affiliates, 77 Hegeman Ave., Colchester VT 05446.
The family invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting awrfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.