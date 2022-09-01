Leon Alden Whitcomb Sr., 80, of Morrisville and Wolcott, died at his home in Morrisville on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.
Leon, also known as Whit or Leroy, was born on Friday, Feb. 13, 1942, at Hardwick Hospital.
He was the love of his wife Rhoda Bedell-Whitcomb’s life and is survived by her; his daughter, Julie McCrary and her daughter, Elizabeth McCrary of Daytona Beach, Fla.; son, Leon Whitcomb Jr. of New Orleans; brother, Mason Whitcomb and his companion, Sharon Hersey of Barre; sisters, Lorraine Cavalho of Alabama, Shirley Bridges and her husband, David Bridges of Ohio, and Arlene Whitcomb-Tramell of Florida; and sisters-in-law, Barbara Darrah of Cady’s Falls and Eva Bapp and friend, Tom Williams of Hyde Park; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, Wayne and Christine Whitcomb; brothers, Roger Whitcomb and Wayne Whitcomb Jr.; brother-in-law, John Tramell; and son, Roger Whitcomb.
Leon did many kinds of work in his lifetime. He worked as a farmer when he was a teenager for the Corleys of Wolcott and for Roger Bedell of Morrisville. He moved on to logging and carpentry as a young man. He then took up plumbing and became a master plumber with Local 693 and worked for Cooper Construction & Commercial Piping for many years.
He retired when he was 62.
He was an avid hiker and outdoorsman, having conquered all 46 of the Adirondack peaks with his wife Rhoda by the time of his death. He enjoyed working on his land and spending time soaking in the natural setting.
There will be a celebration of his life at his longtime, self-built home at 853 East Elmore Road, Wolcott, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, for all who would like to attend and bid him farewell.
Arrangements are with the des Groseilliers Funeral Home. Condolences and memories may be conveyed to the family at dgfunerals.com.
