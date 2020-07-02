Lenny Garamella died on Saturday, April 11 due to complications of diabetes, his daughter by his side.
Leonard Joseph Garamella was born Oct. 31, 1946 in Bridgeport, Conn., to Leonard A. and Isabelle (Tedesco) Garamella, and was raised with his sister Barbara by these loving parents.
A 1964 graduate of Notre Dame High School, in Trumbull, Conn., he moved to Vermont to go to Johnson State College. At age 21, he started a family with Mary (Safford) Paulman on a small farm in Fletcher. They had two boys, Leonard and David, and stayed married for about 11 years, but friends for all the rest.
In 1983 he had a daughter Arissa, with Donna Sheahan, who died before him. Lenny raised his daughter in Jeffersonville and was grateful for the warmth they’d received within this small community. The whole family went to Lake Eden for swimming and cookouts in the summer.
In 1995, Lenny and Arissa moved to Castle Rock, Colo. It was a brave step for any single parent. He had become a contractor specializing in finish carpentry. His outspoken “Vermont way is better” attitude took some adjusting to, but quality work was always the reward. A remodel of the owner’s suite at the former Mile High Stadium is among his professional accomplishments.
Lenny’s favorite times these last 12 years were spent with the grandchildren. He loved to read with them by the hour, fix bikes—whatever needed fixing—take them shopping for clothes “so they could choose,” and give out life lessons of ingenuity and self-worth along the way. He delivered custom bag lunches to them each Sunday, eating on the tailgate of grandpa’s pickup in the church parking lot. These were the times he absolutely treasured.
He leaves behind his sons, and daughter and husband, Adam Pacheco; grandchildren Nehemiah, Osias, Avia and Esmè; his dear sister Barbara (Frankel); his former wife Mary; and a respected work buddy Richard.
In his memory contributions can be made to your community’s food shelf or the American Diabetes Association. An informal service to recognize his life and share memories is being planned for early October 2020 in Vermont.
