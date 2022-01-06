Lee Douglas Minor, 86, of Fairfax, died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Green Mountain Nursing Home in Colchester.
Lee was born in Fairfax on Nov. 27, 1935, to Arthur and Evon (Hoben) Minor. He graduated from BFA-Fairfax in 1954.
In 1956 he married Louise S. Potvin and they were married for 65 years. They had four children, Alan, Jeffrey, Diane and Glenn.
In 1957 he turned in his farm boots for wingtips to be one of the first groups hired at the IBM plant in Essex. The IBM carpool days provided many colorful stories over the years. While starting at ground level at IBM, he worked his way up through the ranks to become executive site manager, a position he was very honored to hold. In 1987 he was fortunate to take the first buyout and Lee retired after 30 years of service.
Retirement led to Lee becoming an entrepreneur as he embarked on many business opportunities, both big and small. His work passion became Minor’s Country Store, property development, cord wood and used appliance sales. Each endeavor further solidified his nickname, Mr. Haney.
He believed strongly in civic duty. For many years he served his community as a BFA-Fairfax school board director, justice of the peace, board of civil authority member and BFA-Trustee, and he was instrumental in the development of the Fairfax Business Association.
He was the founder of the first Fairfax 4th of July parade in 1976 and ran booths at the community fair. Kids loved to go to his booth because he made it fun, and everyone was a winner. In the early years he was a volunteer fireman and when the sirens went off in the middle of town, off he went.
Lee believed in his children and in 1977 he and Louise went into a business venture with Jeff and purchased Minor’s Country Store. This became a huge community draw and Lee was always there, taking the time to talk to everyone. Other than family this would be the accomplishment he was most proud of.
He taught all his sales knowledge to his kids and even passed it onto his grandchildren. All his efforts in the community and earned him the honorary title, “Mayor of Fairfax.”
Family was the most important thing in Lee’s life. For his children, he never missed a game, concert or event, often leaving work to watch the game and then return. He continued that trend by attending many events of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The Minor home served as a hub for many friends and relatives. Lee believed in bringing friends and family together around the table. He was the ultimate host and always ensured that everyone was invited and welcomed in his home.
Lee and Lou loved to play cards, and they hosted many Friday night card parties where the table was always full. Lee was a jokester, often giving funny prank gifts at Christmas that required gloves and a mask — just to name a few. Minor family reunions were always fun with DJ Dr. Fox, games and plenty of food. Ultimately, Lee loved having family dinners and spending time with friends. Quality time with those he loved was truly all he wanted.
Many people came into Lee’s life and became an instant family member. You did not have to have Minor blood to be considered part of the family, including his second daughter, Kim, and extra son, Jason, his niece, Susan (Drinkwine) Goulette, and Mr. Marty Minor, just to name a few.
The compassion they showed Lee was remarkable even though he could be demanding. Many others came to spend time with him sitting on the front lawn in chairs discussing the world’s business. He cherished these moments.
Lee is survived by his wife of 65 years, Louise Minor of Fairfax; his daughter, Diane Bacon of Colchester; sons, Glenn Minor and wife, Amy of Westford, Greg Tefft and husband, Ed; six grandchildren, Aaron Minor and wife, Lisa, Kellie Minor and fiancé, Charles Rowse, Nicholas Bacon and Kristiana Boucher, Addison and Anna Minor, Kris Irwin and wife, Xem; six great-grandchildren, Avery and Nolan Minor, Kira and Kora Irwin, Noah and Skylar Rowse; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Lee was the last living descendent of the Arthur and Evon (Hoben) Minor family and was also predeceased by his children, Alan Minor and daughter-in-law Annette Minor Tefft, son Jeffrey Minor, and son-in-law R. Michael Bacon.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, from 3-7 p.m. with wake service prayers offered by Rev. John G. Feltz at 7 p.m. at A W Rich Funeral Home – Fairfax Chapel.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Luke Church, Fairfax, with concelebrants Rev. Karl Hahr and Rev. John G. Feltz. Burial will follow in the family lot in St. Luke Cemetery. Masks are required.
Memorial contributions in Lee’s memory may be made to Fairfax Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 228, Fairfax VT 05454. Visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
