Lea Kilvadyova’s family will host a celebration of her life on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at the Old Mill Park in Johnson.
Visitors will be able to pay personal respects from 1:30-2 p.m., followed by a tribute to Lea from 2-3 p.m., the playground groundbreaking, and food.
The family will close the afternoon with a soccer match featuring Anna's A-Team, Benjamin's B-Line, and Lea's Lamoille All-Stars.
Bring a lawn chair and dress for the weather. The favor of practical shoes is requested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.