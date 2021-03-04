Lawrence Stanley Manning, 87, of Wolcott, died Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 at The Manor in Morrisville.
Interment will be at a later date in the Taylor Cemetery in Wolcott. A full obituary will be posted in next week’s News & Citizen.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting the family.
