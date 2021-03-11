Lawrence (Larry) Stanley Manning, 87, of Wolcott, died Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at The Manor Nursing Home in Morrisville.
Larry was born April 11, 1933, in Hyde Park to Harry and M. Charlotte (Rushford) Manning. He lived in Johnson, where he also graduated from the Johnson School in 1951. Larry started working for the Grand Union Company in 1949 as a teenager, then joined the Navy in 1952 through to 1953.
He continued to work for the Grand Union Company, where he became manager of the Morrisville store. He retired from the Stowe branch in 1994, having put in 45 years.
Larry leaves behind his five children, Brenda (Roy) Westover of Wolcott, Randy (Chris) Manning of Johnson, Steven (Karen) Manning of North Port, Fla., Marla (Rick) Emery of Johnson, and Amy (David) Coolbeth of Wolcott. Larry also leaves behind 15 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Winston Small; numerous nieces and nephews; and a special niece and a cousin who were like his sisters, Debra (Manning) Brown of Waterbury Center and Sheila (Rushford) Rysz of Elmore.
Larry also leaves behind a very good friend, Ken Brimmer of Washington, D.C., who was like a brother to him. An avid hunter, Larry also leaves behind his best friend and hunting buddy, Ed Brown.
Larry was predeceased by his parents, siblings, Lloyd Manning, Robert (Bren) Manning and wife, Bethany (Harvey), infant, Louise Manning; Dorothy Firkey and husband, Harold (Bug), and Clara Small and his sister-like niece, Connie Manning.
Larry leaves behind his beloved family at the United Church of Hardwick. He found love and faith reinforcement through Rev. Ev and his fellow followers.
The family thanks the many people who helped Larry in comfort in his last days: Jennifer Austin-Smith for helping him pass over; Rev. Alden, Rev. Ev, Home Health and Hospice, Copley Hospital and the Manor Nursing Home.
There will be a later date announced for a graveside service in 2021.
Contributions can be made to the United Church of Hardwick in his memory.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.