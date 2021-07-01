Lawrence J. Douglas

Lawrence James Douglas, 83, of Wolcott, died peacefully, on June 25, 2021, in the comfort of his home, with family at his side.
He was born May 21, 1938, in Elmore, the son of the late Helen Douglas. He attended Elmore and Wolcott public schools and graduated from Peoples Academy in the Class of 1957. He entered the U.S. Army on Jan. 7, 1958. He served his country as a sharpshooter at Fort Hood, Texas. He was honorably discharged on Jan. 6, 1961.
On Jan. 13, 1962, he married Elizabeth Ann Powers in Hardwick. They moved to Wolcott, where they lived for many years. Lawrence was a member of the Wolcott Methodist Church and a past member of the town of Wolcott Selectboard.
He was a logger for most of his working years. He retired in 2003. He loved the outdoor life and spending time with his grandchildren. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling and especially going to lawn sales.
Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth, of Wolcott; three children, Scott (Marcia) Douglas, Donna (Raymond) Touchette, all of Wolcott, and Karen (Maurice) Richardson of Barre; a half-brother, Reginald (Paula) Powers of Vermont; six grandchildren, Scott, Ross, Pauline, Ashley, Franny and Margo; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021, in the Taylor Cemetery in Wolcott with Pastor Pat Thompson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 198 Farr Avenue, Morrisville VT 05661.
Arrangements are in the care of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick.
