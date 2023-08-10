Lawrence E. Webb

Lawrence (Larry) Edward Webb, 77, of Hardwick, died peacefully at home on Thursday, July 20, 2023.
Larry worked many different career paths, retiring as a sales representative in 2011.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Lawrence (Larry) Edward Webb, 77, of Hardwick, died peacefully at home on Thursday, July 20, 2023.
Larry worked many different career paths, retiring as a sales representative in 2011.
Larry is survived by his wife, Debbie of 51 years; his sister, Beverly (Webb) Roy; his three daughters, Julie Ritsemam (Steve), Kelley Mercier (Dean) and Karen Billings (Jason); a grandson, Colin Mercier; great-grandson, Reece Mercier; and many wonderful nieces and nephews.
Larry was predeceased by his parents, Henry and Dorothy (Benway) Webb; three siblings, Henry Jr. (Skip), Richard and Anita (Webb) Sartelle; and a son, Scott Webb.
As requested by Larry, services will be private.
Great job to all! The winners will be announced August 17 in a special supplement published in the Stowe Reporter and News & Citizen, and distributed through the fall at select retail outlets.
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.