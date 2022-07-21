Laura Scullin Tomlinson, 63, of Johnson, died at home Wednesday, June 22, 2022.
Laura was a kind, loving, talented woman. Laura was born on Oct. 13, 1958, in Boston.
She grew up in Williamstown, Mass., with her family. She later came to Vermont and met her husband, James Tomlinson Sr. They married in 1984 but later divorced in 1996. Jim and Laura remained close over the years.
Laura was predeceased by her parents, Dorothy and Richard Scullin Jr. of Williamstown, Mass.
Laura is survived by her sister, Charlotte Clark (Geoff Clark) of Chula Vista, Calif.; her brother, Richard Scullin III (Karin Stack) of Williamstown, Mass.; her children, Sarah Francis (Ben Francis) and children Braden, Caleb, Asher and Kyra Francis of Morrisville, James Tomlinson Jr. of Johnson, Morgan Tomlinson of Johnson, Inanna Lukens (Sam Lukens) and children, Wylie and Kyla Lukens of Morrisville, and Aryk Tomlinson of Johnson.
Laura loved her family dearly. She enjoyed drawing, painting, crocheting and calligraphy. She had many talents. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and reading to them. It brought her so much joy. Laura will be deeply missed.
Services will be held at the Lamoille Valley Church of the Nazarene in Johnson on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 11 a.m. Food to follow at the Charlmont Restaurant in Morristown.
