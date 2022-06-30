Laura Elizabeth Tomlinson, 63, died Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at her home in Johnson.
Laura was born on Oct. 13, 1958, to Richard and Dorothy (Dodworth) Scullin in Boston. She married James Tomlinson Sr. in 1983. They divorced in 1996 but remained close.
Laura was predeceased by her parents.
She is survived by James Tomlinson Sr. and their five children, Sarah Francis and her husband, Ben of Morrisville, James H. Tomlinson Jr. of Johnson, Morgan Tomlinson of Johnson, Inanna Lukens and her husband, Sam of Morrisville, and Aryk Tomlinson of Johnson.
Services are pending and updates will be made available.
Arrangements are with the des Groseilliers Funeral Home. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at dgfunerals.com.
