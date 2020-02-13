Larry S. Gilbert Sr., 74, of Woodbury died unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.
He was born in Northfield Nov. 15, 1945, son of Francis and Melba (Goodyear) Gilbert, the youngest boy among nine children.
He moved to Woodbury as a young child and attended Woodbury Elementary School and Hardwick Academy.
He served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1965 to 1969, doing two tours of duty in Vietnam.
He married Beverly Travers in 1967 and they had a daughter, Karen, and son, Larry Jr.
After being honorably discharged in 1969, he returned to Woodbury and began his career as a lineman at Washington Electric Cooperative in 1971.
Larry later married Elaine Fournier in 1989, gaining four daughters; Shannon, Monique, Kelly and Renee. He retired from Washington Electric in 2000.
Larry enjoyed spending time with his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and his two grand dogs, Kona and Marley.
He was fulfilled by visits with his friends, hosting a Liar’s Club meeting every morning, and making pickled eggs for all of his friends and family who had hunting camps or sugar shacks. He took pride in his green 1966 Chevy truck and his red convertible Mustang that many saw him driving around in, weather dependent. He was known to many as Grumpy, Grandpa or Pop-Pop. He was a well-known and well-loved man who will forever be missed.
Survivors include his brothers, Jerry (wife Arlene) and Lindy (Sherrill); a sister, Connie; his daughter Karen (Wayne) Symonds and son Larry (Kristin) Gilbert; his daughters Shannon (Brian) Bailey, Monique (Dennis) Baril, Kelly (Dave) Fournier and Renee (Jon) Bilodeau; his grandchildren Jessica (Tim) Symonds, Andrea (Patrick) Symonds, Josh (Lauren) Gilbert, Nathan Gilbert, Ryan (Megan) Kreis, Caitlyn (Steven) Surprise, Marah Kreis, Jessica (Hank) VanOrman, Caitlin (Chris) Hull, Brian (Elizabeth) Bailey, Danielle (Joe) Bayne, Michael (Hilary) Baril, Ashley (TJ) Stanley, Elizabeth (Jason) Cote-Wong, Tyler (Doug) Bilodeau, Evan (Abbey) Bilodeau and Josh Bilodeau; 16 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. His wife Elaine died earlier, as did his mother, his brother John and sisters Nancy, Carol, Cathy and Barbara.
In his honor, an informal potluck gathering will be held at Hardwick American Legion Post 7 on Sunday, Feb. 16, at 1 p.m. A graveside service with military honors will be held on Saturday, June 20, in the South Woodbury Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Larry’s name may be made to American Legion Post 7 in Hardwick or VFW Post 790 in East Barre. Online memories and condolences may be conveyed at dgfunerals.com. The des Groseilliers Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.