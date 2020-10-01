Larry R. Sulham, 70, of Morrisville, died Sept. 24, 2020, at University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. He was born March 15, 1950, in Morrisville, the son of Robert and Dorothy Spitzer Sulham.
Larry married Wanda Larabee on July 13, 1974, in Morrisville.
He was a 1970 graduate of Peoples Academy. Larry had a passion for farming and owned and operated a dairy farm for many years. He was also employed for several years at Country Home Center in Morrisville and worked for Kinney Drugs as a deliveryman. Larry was an active member of the Morrisville Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
In addition to farming, Larry enjoyed sugaring, hunting (particularly deer), fishing, trips to New Hampshire, and especially spending time with his grandchildren.
Larry is survived by his wife of 46 years, Wanda; their daughters, Lacy Surprenant of Morrisville, and Lana Morwood and husband, Christopher, of Wolcott; grandchildren, Alec Surprenant, Allison Surprenant, Calvin Morwood, Miley Morwood, Gavin Fales and Makayla Fales; brother, Gordon Sulham and wife, Ann, of Hyde Park; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Anna Sulham.
A celebration of Larry’s life will be held at a later time at the family home and will be announced.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Larry’s memory may be made to Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 198 Farr Avenue, Morrisville, VT 05661.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
