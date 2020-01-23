Larry James McCann, 68, of Hardwick died unexpectedly at his residence on Jan. 17, 2020.
He was born Dec. 26, 1951, in Johnstown, Pa., son of Thomas and Nell (Horner) McCann, and graduated from high school in Bloomingdale, N.J., in 1969.
He married Charlene Ann Colbeth in Walden.
Larry was first employed by his uncle’s company, moving homes and buildings. He later drove trucks for several large companies and, until he retired at age 62, he drove a dump truck for Green Mountain Landscaping in Morrisville.
He was a loving father, grandfather and husband. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and family pets. He enjoyed travel, especially to Maine, music concerts and eating at restaurants. A new car carrier will not pass without Larry being remembered.
Survivors include his wife, Charlene, of Hardwick; two daughters, Jessica McCann Dampman and husband Ian of Pompton Lakes, N.J., and Jodie McCann of Tucson, Ariz.; three grandchildren, Isaac and Olivia Dampman of Pompton Lakes, N.J., and Erick McCann of Tucson; a brother, Thomas McCann of Hewitt, N.J.; one niece; nephews and cousins.
To honor his request, there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Central Vermont Humane Society, P.O. Box 687, Montpelier, VT 05601 or to Justice for Dogs, P.O. Box 1014, Wolcott, VT 05680.
Larry’s family would like to thank everyone for their kind thoughts and concerns during this difficult time.
Northern Vermont Funeral Service of Hardwick is assisting the family.