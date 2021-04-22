Larry E. Tallman

Larry Errol Tallman, 82, of North Hyde Park, died unexpectedly on Monday, April 12, 2021.
He was born Feb. 22, 1939, the son of Wayne and Vera (Gates) Tallman. As a young man, he served in the Vermont National Guard.
On Feb. 14, 1958, he married Virginia J. Morin in Morrisville.
He was first employed by Atlas Plywood and Bullard Lumber, where he made golf tees. He later worked for Johnson State College in its maintenance department, and had rental properties for several years. Larry drove school bus for Eden Elementary School and would greet the children each day with a smile and a joyful demeanor.
When he wasn’t working, Larry would spend time with family, take long drives in his antique vehicles, and vacation in Lake George with his brother Lynwood.
He was a fan of eating at The Cajun Snack Bar and Sunday breakfast where he would always order biscuits and gravy. Every fall he would travel to fairgrounds to play his favorite game, “Bottle Up,” often winning large stuffed animals for grandchildren or the local toy drive.
When lounging around the house he enjoyed watching the birds at his feeders, old westerns and wrestling on the television and listening to country music, especially Elvis. His wife was the love of his life and his children were his pride and joy.
Survivors include his wife, Virginia of North Hyde Park; his children, Debra “Debbie” Despault, Julie Day (Sean), Randy Tallman, and Penny Demag (Steve); eight grandchildren, Amy (Jon), Liza (George), Scott (Elle), Amber, Candy, Mike (Ashley), Donovan and Jenna (Nathan); 11 great-grandchildren; brothers, Lynwood Tallman and his wife, Ruth, Romaine Tallman and his wife, Ann, Wayne Tallman and his wife, Jane; and a brother-in-law, Everett Rowell and his girlfriend, Elaine.
Larry was predeceased by his parents, a sister, Harriet Rowell, and a son-in-law, Todd Demag.
To honor his request there will be no public services.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 198 Farr Avenue, Morrisville VT 05661.
Arrangements are in the care of Dian R. Holcomb of Northern Vermont Funeral Service. Online condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
