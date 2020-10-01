Larry Coburn died Sept. 24, 2020, at his sister Judy’s house in Cambridge.
Larry was born Dec. 22, 1938, to Raymond and Ethel (Locke) Coburn. He was raised in Waterville. He married Sandra Streeter in 1959. Once Sandra graduated from college with a teaching degree, they moved with their two small children to California, eventually settling in Santa Cruz where they raised their their children Michael, Laura and Linda, until Sandra’s death in 1978.
Many years later, he was able to find happiness again with his partner of many years Phyllis McGowen. Phyllis and Larry took many adventures, including going camping in Canada and elk hunting in Colorado. Larry enjoyed the desert of Congress, Ariz., in the winter, and summers on Lake Champlain on Hog Island in Swanton.
Larry leaves his three children, Michael of Mexico, Laura and her husband, Bruce Miller, of Cambridge, and Linda of San Francisco. He also leaves his brother, Robert and wife, Mary, of Jericho; and his sisters, Judy (Bushey) and her partner, Maurice Pouliot, of Cambridge, Becky and her husband, Roger Duffy, of Johnson, and Cheryl Fuller of Johnson. He also leaves his grandchildren, Steven Wilson of Nevada, a bonus granddaughter, Neva Wilson of Washington, Matthew Coburn of St Albans, Brandon Miller and wife, Joanna, of Batavia N.Y., Evan Miller of Cambridge, Megan Miller of Cambridge, and Larry Alexander of Mexico. He is also survived by eight great-grandchildren, Levi, Juliet, Jase, Silas, Hazel, Ezra, Braylin and Hailey. He also leaves many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandson, Raymond Allen Coburn.
Larry worked as a mechanic and owned a gas station for many years while he lived in Santa Cruz. He later worked for Brown Bulb Ranch. He also owned and operated the Blue Ford Motel in Swanton.
He traveled across the country so often he didn’t need a map to know when and where to turn. He enjoyed his fruit trees in Congress and the lake in Swanton. He was a storyteller who had an opinion about everything and was not shy to tell you what he thought. Though he grew up with very little, he gave to many. During his declining health, he remained independent during this time due to the loving support of his niece Rayeann Bushey Rogers and her partner Christy Lepage at his home in Swanton. These wonderful ladies, along with John Bushey, Larry’s nephew, Maurice Pouliot, and Judy Bushey, helped Laura and Larry through his final days and he died surrounded by people who loved him.
Larry’s wishes were to have no ceremony or memorial and his ashes will be scattered at a location he loved in Vermont.
