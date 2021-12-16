Larry Bruce McNall, 74, of Essex Junction, died on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, due to complications from cancer.
Larry was born Jan. 5, 1947, in Morrisville, the son of Iris Coan McNall and Frank S. McNall.
He graduated from the Austine School for the Deaf in Brattleboro. He was employed by the U.S. Postal Service as a mail clerk until his retirement in 2012 after 45 years of service.
He was an active member of the Trinity Baptist Church in Williston where he took great pride in the maintenance of the grounds, soccer fields and cheering on the church soccer teams.
Larry is survived by his sisters, Susan Oblak and husband, Frank of Palmetto, Fla., and Nancy Ranalli and husband, Henry of South Kingston, R.I.; his two children, Rebecca McNall and husband, Michael of Brookhaven, Ga., and Timothy McNall and wife, Sarrah of Hyde Park; as well as his two grandchildren, Colin and Tessa McNall.
Always greeting you with a hug and a smile, Larry’s warm heart and loving spirit will be missed by all who knew him. Larry will be laid to rest beside his mother and favorite uncle in the Coan family plot at the Riverbank Cemetery in Stowe.
A celebration of Larry’s life will take place in the spring of 2022. In lieu of flowers and cards, donations on Larry’s behalf can be made to McClure Miller Respite House, Vermont Cancer Patient Support Foundation or Deaf Vermonters Advocacy Services.
