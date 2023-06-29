Kyle Bouchard, 45, of Morrisville, died unexpectedly on Monday, June 19, 2023. His family and friends are deeply saddened by his sudden death.
He is survived by his wife, Alison, with whom he has shared all his love and his life since their junior year at Peoples Academy; his children, Riley (Peter) and Gavin Bouchard; his parents, Ellen and Evans Bouchard; his brothers, Tyler (Michele) and Matthew Bouchard (Alyssa); in-laws, Mark and Dustin Loati; brother in-law, Kurt Loati (Nichole); sister-in-law, Regan (Roland) Baringer; along with many nieces, nephews and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He also leaves countless friends, students, colleagues, clients and community members that he had an indelible impact on.
Kyle was born in Berlin on Nov. 16, 1977, and was raised in Stowe where he attended Stowe Elementary School and Stowe High School until his family moved to Wolcott in 1992. Following that move, Kyle attended Peoples Academy and graduated with the Class of 1995.
He attended Plymouth State University where he earned his bachelor’s degree in psychology.
Kyle and Alison were married on Jan. 9, 1999.
Kyle worked as the student assistance professional for Lamoille North Supervisory Union for 16 years. While working, he attended Johnson State College to earn his master’s degree in mental health counseling and became a licensed alcohol and drug counselor. He changed his career course in 2016 when he decided to leave his work as a student assistance professional.
Kyle worked for Morrisville Lumber Company, and later rk Miles, for the past 23 years, having initially started on weekends and school breaks. He would proudly tell those closest to him that he never stopped using his counseling skills in his new role despite the dramatic difference in fields of work.
Kyle loved his wife and children deeply, including his beloved French bulldog, Odin, and his mind was always on how he could make things even better for them. He was all in on everything he did, including his passion for motorcycles and scooters and his drive to be the No. 1 sales rep at work.
Kyle did virtually everything with excellence almost immediately — and at times maddeningly easily. Despite all his brilliance and ability, Kyle will be remembered for his charisma, his sense of humor, his ability to connect with anyone and, most of all, by the many, many lives he touched.
There will be a memorial gathering on Thursday, June 29, 2023, from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Crosby Center, 301 Brooklyn St., Morrisville VT 05661.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Brighter Future Kyle Bouchard Scholarship.
Arrangements are with the des Groseilliers Funeral Home, Church Street, Hardwick.
