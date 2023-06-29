Kyle Bouchard

Kyle Bouchard

Kyle Bouchard, 45, of Morrisville, died unexpectedly on Monday, June 19, 2023. His family and friends are deeply saddened by his sudden death.

He is survived by his wife, Alison, with whom he has shared all his love and his life since their junior year at Peoples Academy; his children, Riley (Peter) and Gavin Bouchard; his parents, Ellen and Evans Bouchard; his brothers, Tyler (Michele) and Matthew Bouchard (Alyssa); in-laws, Mark and Dustin Loati; brother in-law, Kurt Loati (Nichole); sister-in-law, Regan (Roland) Baringer; along with many nieces, nephews and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He also leaves countless friends, students, colleagues, clients and community members that he had an indelible impact on.

