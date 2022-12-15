Kyle Anthony Hartman Abbott, 33, of Cabot, died unexpectedly on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in East Montpelier from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.
A complete obituary will appear in a later edition.
Pending arrangements are in the care of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick.
