Kristine Iverson Hendon, 67, of Morrisville, died peacefully Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at home with family by her side.
Kristine was born May 13, 1953, in Denver, the daughter of Leo Gerald Keith Iverson and Thelma Marie Skartvedt Iverson. Her parents died earlier, as did her brother, Gerald Keith Iverson, and her late husband, William Bradley.
Kristine is survived by her husband, Michael Hendon; her sons, James Keith Bradley and Jeremy Allan Bradley, both of Morrisville; daughter, Jody Wertz (Dean) of Needmore, Pa.; stepchildren, Shay Hendon of Middlebury, Christopher Hendon of Morrisville, and Sabra Hendon of Ocean City, Md.; sister, Jeannine Carter of Ojai, Calif; and grandchildren, Henry Gill-Newton, Lillie Gill-Newton, Maisie Gill-Newton, Emma Wertz, Mollie Wertz, Michael Borello-Bradley, Ashton Borello-Bradley, Clara Borello, Alden Hendon and Amelia Hendon.
Kristine had been employed as a pharmacy technician, and was the proprietor of a small engine repair business, Outdoor Equipment Service Company, in Needmore, Pa. She sang in the church choir for a number of years at Puffer United Methodist Church, and then at the United Community Church of Morrisville when the two churches merged.
Kristine and Michael performed music together, often with their many musician friends in the area.
Kristine was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother who nurtured her family with great joy and affection. Her warmth was limitless and her nature was all inclusive. She touched the lives of all she came in contact with. She was a true gem and will be greatly missed.
Last week Kristine said: “I’m preparing myself for my next journey” and that journey began last Monday night as Kris passed from this life to the next. She and her husband were able to sing to one another through some of her last days.
Her children and grandchildren were able visit with her and were able to say goodbye. Now, she is no longer in pain, and her loved ones give thanks for her full and beautiful life.
Services will be held at a later time and will be announced.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.