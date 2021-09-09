Kirk Russell Lanphear, 55, of Hyde Park, died at his home Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, after a 15-year battle with multiple sclerosis.
Born in Morrisville on July 13, 1966, Kirk was the son of Russell and Judith (Touchette) Lanphear.
Kirk attended Hyde Park Elementary School where he discovered his love for basketball. He graduated from Lamoille Union High School, Class of 1984, where he enjoyed playing basketball and baseball.
On July 20, 1991, he married Katrina Marie Havreluk and together they raised four children: daughters, Chelsea Kaye Anderson (Neal) and Carrie Judith Lanphear, both of Arlington, Va., and sons, Lucas Keith Lanphear and special girl, Mikayla, and Keith Russell Lanphear and his “adopted son,” Skylar Poleio, all of Hyde Park.
Kirk had a love for farming and worked on the Lanphear Farm with his father and uncle and was a member of the St. Albans Young Farmers Group. In 2010, Kirk and Katrina purchased the family farm and received the award of 2016 Vermont Farm of the Year — an accomplishment that was very dear to Kirk.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years; his parents; his children; and his siblings, Kimberly L. Couture (Jason) and Kara L. Gates and partner, Chris Rogers; his in-laws, Gabrielle Havreluk, Anthony (Tony) Havreluk (Heather) and Charles Havreluk (Amy); a special uncle, Calvin, and aunt, Pat Lanphear; as well as many uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He will be missed by many, especially his faithful puppies Ellie and Charlie.
Kirk was predeceased by his little brother, Keith Richard in 1980 (carried with Kirk everyday); grandparents, Lute and Madeline Touchette, and Wyman and Helen Lanphear Sr.; and father-in-law, Anthony Havreluk.
A celebration of Kirk’s life was held Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish in Morrisville. A reception followed at the Lanphear Farm.
We want to thank everyone who lovingly supported Kirk and our family during his final time with us. “May the grass be green, the corn grow tall, and the cows be healthy in heaven above.”
For those who wish, the family requests donations in Kirk’s memory to Lamoille Home Health & Hospice, 54 Farr Avenue, Morrisville VT 05661.
Faith Funeral Home has assisted the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
