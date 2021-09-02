Kirk R. Lanphear, 55, of Hyde Park, died peacefully at home with his loving family by his side on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish, 315 Brooklyn St., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at 10 a.m.
A complete obituary will be posted in next week’s edition. Faith Funeral Home is assisting with services.
