Kim Adair Putney, 65, died Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at her home in Greensboro. Kim was born in Rutland on Nov. 13, 1956, and moved with her family to Reading, Mass., in 1957.
There she was diagnosed with aphasia and developmental disabilities, and in 1961 she was institutionalized at Fernald State School in Waltham, Mass.
The Ricci class action suit of the 1970s led to investigations into human rights violations, including abuse and neglect of the residents in five state schools and institutions in Massachusetts. In 1981, Kim was among the first groups to leave Fernald and she then attended residence programs in Reading, Melrose and most recently, Lynn.
Kim was an artist and an active participant at Outside the Lines Studio in Medford, Mass. In 2019, Kim had her own art show at the Somerville Library. Kim was known for her exuberance, bright colors, especially blue, and her creative techniques. She had a great love for painting along with a great love and joy for life. She could light up a room and change someone’s attitude just by her presence.
In September, Kim was diagnosed with Stage 4 ovarian cancer. Instead of returning to her group home in Lynn from Winchester Hospital, she chose to come to Greensboro and live with her sister. The professional care and loving guidance of Caledonia Home Health Care and Hospice helped make Kim’s stay in Greensboro one of the happiest times of her life.
Kim was the daughter of the late Jean Brown Putney and Chester Putney of Reading, and the sister of the late Edward Putney, a Green Beret who died in Vietnam.
Kim leaves her sister, Sharon Putney of Greensboro; her nephew, Geoffrey Borggaard and his sons, Atticus and Ellery of Somerville, Mass.; and her niece, Sarah Borggaard Glasfeld of Adamstown Township, Maine.
Kim’s bright light will be missed by many.
