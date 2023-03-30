Please join the family and friends of Kevin Peter Lendway for a memorial service on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 2 p.m., at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 1314 Upper Pleasant Valley Road, Cambridge.
Peter died Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. He was 66.
