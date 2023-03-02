Kevin Peter Lendway

Kevin Peter Lendway

Kevin Peter Lendway, 66, a 36-year resident of Johnson, died way too soon on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, only a block from where he was born on Sept. 20, 1956.

All he had was a cough. Although a non-smoker, on Jan. 13 he received the shocking diagnosis of stage 4 lung cancer. A short 25 days later he left the world with a big hole in it.

