Kevin Peter Lendway, 66, a 36-year resident of Johnson, died way too soon on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, only a block from where he was born on Sept. 20, 1956.
All he had was a cough. Although a non-smoker, on Jan. 13 he received the shocking diagnosis of stage 4 lung cancer. A short 25 days later he left the world with a big hole in it.
Kevin loved life. He approached every day with a sort of little boy enthusiasm that never diminished over time.
He had so many interests, goals and dreams it’s hard to even list them. If he wanted to do something, he did it. If he wanted to learn something, he learned it. If he wanted to improve something, he improved it. He never wrote a list in his life because he was a “get it done yesterday” kind of guy.
He had a bit of a photographic memory that served him well in his profession as the owner and operator of Mountain View Tours (affectionately known as Mr. Vermont) and in his volunteer ministry as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. He was full of facts, stories and favorite expressions that constantly amused and entertained others. He loved to make people laugh.
He had a background in radio. Although he didn’t ultimately pursue it as a career, he did work at the University of Vermont radio station (WRUV) in his teens and WWSR in St. Albans in his early 20s. He continued throughout his life “playing radio announcer” at home and using his distinct radio voice whenever he was in front of a microphone.
He had traveled to five of the seven continents, all but two of the 50 U.S. states, including Alaska and Hawaii, and numerous islands of the oceans. If he got to a state boundary but couldn’t spend time there on that trip, he always stepped over the line so he could say that he had been there.
All his many pursuits were shared for 46 years with his loving and supportive wife, Becky, by his side.
He was the youngest of seven, and leaves four brothers, Joe, Steve, Bob and Mark, and two sisters, Carol (Coltran) and Patty (Couture). All were born in Vermont, but now reside in Maine, Vermont, Maryland, South Carolina and Montana, all children of Joseph and Marion Lendway, also of Johnson, who died in 2004 and 2016, respectively. He will be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.
Thank you is not enough to express the heartfelt gratitude to all the doctors and nurses who cared for Kevin with such compassion over his last three weeks. He made them laugh, too.
Although he no longer had enough breath to speak but a few words at a time, everyone who came into his hospital room heard these words, “I have strong faith. I believe in an earthly resurrection to a repaired earth.”
Please feel free to join Kevin’s family for his memorial on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Cambridge, or on Zoom from wherever you are. More details will follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.