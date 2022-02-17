Kevin Lee Tinker

Kevin (Tink) Lee Tinker, 63, of Hyde Park, died unexpectedly Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at his home. Kevin was born on Nov. 9, 1958, in Morrisville, the son of the late Floyd Tinker and Althea (Reynolds) Tinker.
He graduated from Lamoille Union High School in 1976.
Kevin volunteered for the Johnson Fire Department for 22 years and was a longtime resident of Johnson. His first job was at Parker and Stearns in 1975 fixing windows with his father. He worked for SD Ireland for 14 years driving truck. He was always proud of his immaculately clean work truck. He could be seen with an arm on the edge of his window, giving the SD Ireland wave all summer long or riding around with his mannequin “girlfriend” in the passenger seat.
Kevin had a love for life and family. On the weekends he enjoyed four-wheeling and having barbecues. He was always first to volunteer to grill and the first to burn all the hot dogs. His passion was hunting alongside Hunter (son), Jim (father-in-law) and Tommy (a dear friend).
Kevin enjoyed wrestling with his children throughout the years. A special memory he often shared was going to the rodeo and visits to Apollo Beach in Florida to see the manatees with Nettie, Annie and Jim.
He was a particular man who valued the appearance of his lawn. Most weekends his kids could be found alongside him raking up crabapples or walking through the woods on his very well-maintained paths.
Kevin was always ready to help anyone who needed it, whether it be moving, shoveling or tooling around with mechanicals; he was always there to help. Kevin and his son often spent their weekends working on small engines. He was a protector of his girls and dropped anything to help them.
Sunday’s mornings were his time for bills and listening to 98.9 WOKO’s Buy It, Swap It or Sell It radio flea market. He enjoyed plowing through mudholes and snowbanks with his four-wheeler on his weekend escapades with family and friends. Kevin always had his arms and front door wide open to anyone and was a father figure to Annette’s children. He was the hardest working and giving man and he will be truly missed.
Kevin is survived by his longtime soulmate and best friend, Annette Armstrong, who sat by his side until his last breath, and the daughter of Jim and Annie Wescom, as well as her two children, Victoria Mason and her husband, Troy and Dakota Armstrong.
He is also survived by his six daughters, Katie Orost and her spouse, Allen, Kari Orost and her wife, Kate, Danielle Tinker and her spouse, Josh, Brandie Cochran and her husband, Joe, Harley Tinker and her fiancé, Trevor, and Taylor Tinker and her fiancé, Aaron; his one son, Hunter Tinker, who was partner in crime and his spouse, Desiree; 16 grandchildren; his siblings, Karen Wood and her husband, Eugene, Francis Tinker and his wife, Sue, and Wendy DeRose.
He was predeceased by his half-brother, Billy Tinker.
A celebration of life will be held at the Hyde Park VFW on Saturday, March 5, 2022, from 1-5 p.m. It is highly suggested that visitors wear masks while inside the building.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory can be made to Lamoille Area Cancer Network. Letters of condolences can be mailed to Annette Armstrong, 8 Reen Drive, Hyde Park VT 05655.
Visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
