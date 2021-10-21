Kenneth W. ‘Ken’ Brown Sr.

Kenneth William “Ken” Brown Sr., 103, of East Hardwick, died Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at the St. Johnsbury Health & Rehabilitation Center, following declining health.
He was born June 5, 1918, in Wheelock, the son of the late Adrian V. and Clara Bell (McDowell) Brown. He attended Greensboro public schools.
He married Dorothea Evelyn Leavitt.
Ken enlisted the U.S. Army on June 28, 1941. In September 1944, he was transferred to serve his country in Northern France, Rhineland and Central Europe. On Nov. 19, 1944, his wife received word that Ken was missing in action. During that time, he was wounded and held as a prisoner of war for nine months at a POW camp in Lunenburg, Germany.
He was emancipated to Paris and returned to the United States for medical help. He was cared for and fed five times each day to help strengthen his body. Staff Sgt. Brown was honorably discharged on Sept. 6, 1945, at Fort Devens in Massachusetts.
During his earlier years, Ken was a carpenter and logger. Following his military service, he worked as a dairy farmer. He owned the Brown Farm on Center Road in East Hardwick. On weekends Ken and Dorothea welcomed the public to their barn for an evening of enjoyment, country music and dancing. When Ken’s health began to fail, the farm was sold to his son, Gary and his longtime partner, Julie McCoy. Ken continued to manage his mail route.
He attended the South Walden Methodist Church and was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post # 7 in Hardwick and the POW-MIA organization. He enjoyed the farm animals, dances at Brown’s Barn and spending the winter months in Florida.
Survivors include three children, Sherral Lumsden and her husband, Larry of Greensboro, Gary Brown of East Hardwick, and Donna Brown Colgrove and her husband, George Colgrove Jr. of West Danville; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Dorothy Perron of Glover; and many nieces and nephews.
Ken was predeceased by his wife, Dorothea, in 1973; a son, Kenneth W. “Billy” Brown Jr. in 1980; a great-grandson; and his siblings.
Graveside services with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in the Sanborn Cemetery with Rev. Ernest Machia officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Hardwick Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 837, Hardwick VT 05843.
Arrangements are in the care of Northern Vermont Funeral Service. Online condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
