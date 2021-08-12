Kenneth R. Bailey Sr., 79, of Eden, died unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, Aug.4, 2021. He was born Feb. 24, 1942, in Burlington, the son of William Bailey and Betsy Johnson Bailey.
Kenneth was self-employed and worked as a sheet rocker.
He is survived by his children, Kenneth Bailey Jr. of Milton, Richard Bailey of Burlington ,and Diane Bailey (LeClaire) of Milton; stepchildren, Tammy Provost, Douglas Provost, Jay Provost and Bobby Provost; and beloved companion, Terry. He also survived by many brothers and sisters.
As per Kenny’s request there will be no services.
Contributions may be made to William Bailey, 9 Pioneer St., Essex Junction VT 05452.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.