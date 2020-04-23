Kenneth Merrill Strong, 80, of Stowe died peacefully in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family, on April 17, 2020, after a gracious two-year journey with cancer.
Ken was born in Bennington May 1, 1939, a seventh-generation Vermonter, the son of Carleton Merrill Strong and Margaret Gundacker Strong.
Ken grew up in Brattleboro, learned to ski on the hill in his backyard, and graduated from Brattleboro Union High School in 1957.
His passion for music was sparked as a child; he was a member of his school choir and a local barbershop quartet. During the summers of 1955 and 1956, he sang first tenor in the New England Bach Musical Summer Festival in Marlboro, Vt., under the tutelage of internationally known musicians Blanche and Louis Moyse. Ken was particularly proud of receiving third place as first tenor at the All New England Solo Festival at Symphony Hall in Boston for singing “Comfort Ye, My People” from Handel’s Messiah.
At age 18, Ken joined the U.S. Air Force; he served on active duty from Nov. 1, 1957, through Oct. 31, 1961, stationed north of Fairbanks, Alaska. His love for skiing earned him an extra year there; he oversaw the local ski school, instructing the commander and his family.
Upon his honorable discharge as an airman 2nd class, Ken moved to Mad River Glen, where he taught skiing at the Bud Phillips Ski School and soon became a ski instructor certified by the Eastern Amateur Ski Association. Ken’s passion for skiing brought him to the Ski Capital of the East, and he quickly became a fixture in the Stowe community, working as a ski instructor for the Sepp Ruschp Ski School and planting roots that would endure for the next 60 years.
In the fall of 1965, Ken and fellow ski instructor and friend Ted Ross had a vision to turn an 1820s lean-to shed into a pub where they could indulge in burgers and brews with fellow instructors and patrolmen. Born as the locals’ après-ski watering hole, it became an iconic institution and landmark: The Shed.
It broke new ground in Stowe. At the time, most restaurants were attached to hotels. With The Shed, Ken proved that a standalone restaurant with a modest menu and a great personality could succeed in Stowe. It began the trends that made Stowe a restaurant destination.
After a fire in January 1994 burned The Shed to the ground, it rose like a phoenix from the ashes, reopening 11 months later with some state-of-the-art enhancements, including the introduction of Stowe’s first microbrewery.
But the core traditions and fabric of The Shed remained unchanged. It represented the perfect blend of the old with the new, connecting to an older world rooted in Stowe’s traditions. The Vermont Lodging & Restaurant Association honored Ken as Restaurateur of the Year in 1996, recognizing his central role for decades in the Vermont hospitality industry.
For 46 years, The Shed embodied the heart and soul of Stowe, a place where people from all walks of life and all ages from all over the country could meet for an ice-cold beer, share good times, and reminisce about their days on the hill. As Ken often said, “The Shed is not its walls; it is its people.” Locals and tourists alike flocked to the pub to experience Ken’s renowned hospitality, good cheer and infectious laugh. For generations, loyal patrons enjoyed the mighty “Shed Burger,” always presented on a fresh Thomas English Muffin with a Shed Mountain Ale or a “Ski of Beer.”
Ken was instrumental in founding Stowe Performing Arts; he was president and an active board member. Other boards included the Vermont Lodging & Restaurant Association, Stowe Area Association, Stowe Head Tennis Classic, Stowe Winter Carnival, Stowe Planning Commission and Copley Hospital.
He was a member of the Ethan Allen Club and proud member of the Lake Mansfield Trout Club since 1983. He loved participating in the Trout Club’s annual gentlemen’s opening weekend, where he would lead fellow members in traditional club songs.
It was through the Stowe community that Ken met and married Kathleen in December 1982; she stood by his side as they together grew The Shed’s legacy.
Over the years, Ken enjoyed many sailing adventures with Kathleen and friends on Lake Champlain and in the Caribbean. They shared wonderful celebrations with the Mahoney and Moriarty families, gathering for holidays and special occasions. He also enjoyed the quietude of the Stowe Free Library and singing with the Mountain Choraleers.
Ken’s greatest pride and joy were his children: Christina, Adam and Christian.
Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Kathleen Ann Casey-Strong; his daughter, Christina Casey Strong; his sons, Adam Woodward Strong and Christian Price Strong; his daughter-in-law, Ekaterina Nemtsev Strong; grandson Archer Blair Strong; step-grandson Arya Ryan Hamidzadeh; first wife Louisa Blair Pfaelzer and her husband Michael; his sisters Nancy Jane Strong Systo (late husband Ronald), and Francis Sabra Jerard and her husband Albert; brother Steven Carleton Strong and his wife Susan; and several nieces and nephews.
The Strong family thanks family and friends for a lifetime of support, kindness and love, and thanks the doctors, nurses and staff of GoodHealth Internal Medicine, UVM College of Medicine Hematology & Oncology, Copley Hospital, Lamoille Home Health & Hospice, and Meals on Wheels.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Ken’s memory to Stowe Performing Arts, P.O. Box 3283, Stowe, VT 05672-3283, or Meals on Wheels of Lamoille County, P.O. Box 1427, Morrisville, VT 05661, or Lamoille Home Health & Hospice, 54 Farr Ave., Morrisville, VT 05661.
A celebration of Ken’s life will be held in Stowe at a later date.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. To send online condolences: faithfh.net.