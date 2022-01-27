Kenneth Michael “Ken” Ferrell, 86, of Morrisville, formerly of Greensboro Bend, died peacefully on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Copley Hospital in Morrisville with family at his side.
He was born Dec. 11, 1935, in San Pedro, Calif., the son of the late Harry and Sophie (Garchinsky) Ferrell. He graduated from high school in East Boston, Mass.
On Feb. 19, 1959, he entered the U.S. Army in Boston. He served his country and was honorably discharged in Oakland, Calif., on Jan. 17, 1961.
On Nov. 3, 1962, he married Shirley Marie Dibbern in Somerville, Mass. She died Oct. 27, 2005.
Ken was employed as a machine tool operator for businesses in Burlington, Mass. In the 1980s, he and his family relocated to Vermont, settling in Greensboro.
At that time Ken, worked for Dessureau Machines in Barre. He retired in the early 1990s due to ill health.
Ken and his wife Shirley later moved to the Sterling View Park in Hyde Park. Following the death of his wife, he moved into senior housing in Morrisville where he has since made his home.
Ken was a member of the Masonic order F&AM and the Simonds Lodge, both in Burlington, Mass. He enjoyed traveling, boating and visiting with friends. Ken especially enjoyed construction work with his son.
Survivors include three children, Debra J. Doherty of Nashua, N.H., William Ferrell of Mt. Home, Idaho, and Ronald Ferrell of Plymouth, Mass.; four step-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
To honor Ken’s request, all services will be private at the convenience of his family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, Vermont Chapter, 75 Talcott Road, Williston VT 05465.
Arrangements are in the care of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick. Online condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
