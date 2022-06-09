Kenneth I. Deuso, 87, of N. Hyde Park, died at Copley Hospital in Morristown on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.
He was born in Morrisville on Feb. 26, 1935, the son of Irving and Esslyn Deuso.
He was the husband of Muriel Deuso, whom he married June 12, 1955.
Kenneth owned and operated Kenneth I. Deuso Trucking Inc. for 50-plus years before retiring, and he was well known by many in the trucking industry. He was a member of the Masons and an active member in the Green Mountain Antique Truck Club. He enjoyed including his antique Mack trucks in the parades.
Kenneth is survived by two daughters, Mrs. Brian (Sallie) Parkhurst of Solon, Maine, and Mrs. Terry (Sandy) Delisle of Plainfield, N.H.; two grandchildren, Wendy Trudel and spouse, Joseph of Bow, N.H., and Jeremy Delisle and spouse, Ashlee of Plainfield, N.H.; five great-grandchildren, Colbie and Ainslee Delisle and Makayla, Jolee and Lucien Trudel; three sisters, Liz Gamble of North Hyde Park, Elessia Audet of North Hyde Park and Shirley Mason of Morristown.
He was predeceased by his brother, Phillip, as well as several nieces and nephews.
There will be no services per Kenneth’s request. Contributions in his memory can be made to First Congregational Church of North Hyde Park, PO Box 43, North Hyde Park VT 05655.
Arrangements are with the des Groseilliers Funeral Home, Hardwick. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at dgfunerals.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.