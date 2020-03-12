Kenneth G. Spaulding, 78, of Morrisville died peacefully March 4, 2020, at Copley Hospital.
He was born in Morrisville July 30, 1941, son of Raymond C. and Beulah Herman Spaulding, and graduated in 1960 from Peoples Academy.
Kenneth worked as a motion picture projectionist at local movie theaters in his younger years. He was later employed at the Vermont State Hospital in Waterbury for 28 years as a psychiatric technician (night charge), retiring in 1997.
He enjoyed photography and had photographed several weddings over the years.
Throughout his life, Ken always sought to help others less fortunate than himself. He was an understanding person whose natural response to anyone’s problem was empathy. Everyone looked to him when they had something to share or discuss.
He had a big heart that held deep secrets inside, his and others. His kindness went a long way to make everyone’s world a better place.
Survivors include his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Phillip and Donna Tarrier of Fletcher; uncle and aunt, Perley and Nancy Herman of Johnson; and several nephews, nieces and cousins.
His parents died earlier, as did his sister, Muriel Emerson, and his former wife, Roxanne Braley Spaulding.
The funeral will be Friday, March 13, at 3 p.m. at Faith Funeral Home, 165 Brooklyn St., Morrisville. Friends may call at the funeral home from 2 p.m. until the service. Spring burial will be in Wheeler Cemetery, Morrisville.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Kenneth Spaulding to Meals on Wheels of Lamoille County, P.O. Box 1427, Morrisville, VT 05661 or Lamoille Home Health & Hospice, 54 Farr Ave., Morrisville, VT 05661.
To send online condolences: faithfh.net.