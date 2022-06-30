Morrisville, VT (05661)

Today

Cloudy skies with showers and a possible thunderstorm late. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with showers and a possible thunderstorm late. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.